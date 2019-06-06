Spire (SR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.29.

NYSE SR opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24. Spire has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.74 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,130,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Spire by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Spire by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Spire by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.