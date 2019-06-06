Spectrum Trading Down 13.5% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market cap of $103,928.00 and approximately $706,560.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.68 or 0.01408444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001756 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00062297 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,715,484 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.