SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Shares Bought by Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.

Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 192.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,084,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,264 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,640,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 148,566 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,632,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,380,000 after acquiring an additional 259,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after acquiring an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,203,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 389,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,204. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Shares Bought by Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/spdr-portfolio-emerging-markets-etf-spem-shares-bought-by-vickerman-driscoll-financial-advisors-inc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.