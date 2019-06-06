SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

IPE stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $56.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

