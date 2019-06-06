SpartanNash (SPTN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on SpartanNash from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on SpartanNash and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $435.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $26.87.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $74,254.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,190.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $13,997,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 311,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 225,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 121,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

