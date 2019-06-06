Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 162.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spark Therapeutics were worth $25,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ONCE opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $114.20.

ONCE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $114.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $113.48 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Spark Therapeutics Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

