Sophos Group (SOPH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Sophos Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price (up previously from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sophos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 415 ($5.42).

LON:SOPH opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sophos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 645.50 ($8.43).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Sophos Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sophos Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Kris Hagerman sold 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £33,768.56 ($44,124.60). Also, insider Nick Bray sold 23,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £88,954.25 ($116,234.48). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $20,076,709.

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

