Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Touchstar (TST) Stock Price

News headlines about Touchstar (LON:TST) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Touchstar earned a daily sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TST stock remained flat at $GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Thursday. Touchstar has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.92.

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

