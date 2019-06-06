Smartsheet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,684 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 734% compared to the typical daily volume of 202 put options.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $149,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $1,144,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,054,576 shares of company stock worth $43,676,281. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

