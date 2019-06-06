Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SWKS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $194,686.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,121 shares in the company, valued at $920,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $174,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $889,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,315 shares of company stock worth $9,981,691. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

