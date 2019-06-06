Siltronic (WAF) PT Set at €71.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €71.00 ($82.56) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.67 ($107.75).

WAF opened at €61.58 ($71.60) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

