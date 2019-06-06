Siltronic (WAF) PT Set at €71.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €71.00 ($82.56) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.67 ($107.75).

WAF opened at €61.58 ($71.60) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

