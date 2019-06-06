Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ship Finance International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Ship Finance International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 572,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,197. Ship Finance International has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

