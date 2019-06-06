Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 15,330 VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

BMV:VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.13. 294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a twelve month low of $1,401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

