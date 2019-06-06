Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 100 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 1.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.03, for a total transaction of $1,512,818.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $507.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $233,489.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,076,427 shares of company stock worth $511,648,490. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.82.

NYSE EL opened at $170.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

