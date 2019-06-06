SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 147.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113,625 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Organovo were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Organovo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,771,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Organovo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Organovo by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organovo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,771,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

ONVO opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Organovo Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

