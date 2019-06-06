SG Americas Securities LLC Has $177,000 Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,396,000 after acquiring an additional 131,504 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 44,449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $808,141.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $85.19 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.63. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $551.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

