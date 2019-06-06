Service Co. International (SCI) VP Gregory T. Sangalis Sells 14,107 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $620,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SCI opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Service Co. International by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,940,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,708,000 after buying an additional 3,819,041 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Service Co. International by 143.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,965,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,383,000 after buying an additional 2,922,483 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Service Co. International by 3,926.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,859,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,788,716 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Service Co. International by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,178,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after buying an additional 1,872,364 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,301,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

