Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQNS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

SQNS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 437,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,934. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,061.35% and a negative net margin of 103.20%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.20% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

