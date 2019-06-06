Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $486,635,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Schlumberger by 139,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,140,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135,364 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Schlumberger by 3,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,436,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/schlumberger-limited-slb-shares-bought-by-mrj-capital-inc.html.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.