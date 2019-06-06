Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $348,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Rollins by 282.6% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 41,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 28.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.45. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $429.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

In related news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Rollins from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.48.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

