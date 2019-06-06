Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.35.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 12.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.96. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $94.12 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.92 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 124.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

