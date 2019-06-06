SAP (SAP) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €115.74 ($134.58).

ETR:SAP opened at €111.96 ($130.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €117.08 ($136.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.03.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

