Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $47.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.83 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 155 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAL shares. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

SAL opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.50. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 18.08%. Analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

