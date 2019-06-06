Sagil Capital LLP Reduces Stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (EDN)

Sagil Capital LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,286 shares during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt comprises 2.3% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDN shares. TheStreet lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Santander lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

EDN opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $773.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.86 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sagil Capital LLP Reduces Stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (EDN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/sagil-capital-llp-reduces-stake-in-empresa-distribuidora-y-cmrz-nrt-sa-edn.html.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.