Royce & Associates LP Has $2.35 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 365,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 1,609,796 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $46,603,594.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

