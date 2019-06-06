Royce & Associates LP Acquires 75,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 937.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5,586.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $35.04.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

