Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Renault (RNSDF)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “top pick” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNSDF opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $98.55.

Get Renault alerts:

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.