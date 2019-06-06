Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson Sells 750 Shares

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ROP opened at $358.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $363.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

