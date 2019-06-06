Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson Sells 750 Shares

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ROP opened at $358.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $363.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.90.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
