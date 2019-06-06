Rocky Mountain Liquor (RUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 123072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,856.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

