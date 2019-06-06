Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $151.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $158.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

