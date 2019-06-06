Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 8,162 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 136.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5,412.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,647,000 after acquiring an additional 732,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,498,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 418.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,379,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $171.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $139.15 and a one year high of $182.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

