Robert Weideman Sells 12,000 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Weideman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $203,160.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $102,000.00.

NUAN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. 19,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,527. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Nuance Communications had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 115,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,938,000 after purchasing an additional 81,511 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 811,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 793,968 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

