Robert Edward Long Sells 30,412 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,173.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $51.40. 13,634,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,767,112. The stock has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $51.54.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

