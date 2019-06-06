Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Holdings Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,558,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,089 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $120,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,718,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,278,000 after buying an additional 750,283 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,448,000 after buying an additional 57,519 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,415,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,003,000 after buying an additional 255,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $45,133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,573,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.28.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 1,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,192. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.69 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

