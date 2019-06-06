Rio Tinto (RIO) Given a GBX 5,200 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. HSBC cut their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,920 ($64.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Investec lowered Rio Tinto to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,824 ($63.03) to GBX 4,801 ($62.73) in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,399.53 ($57.49).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,521 ($59.07) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,821 ($62.99).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £367.68 ($480.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

