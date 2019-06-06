Richard A. Baldridge Sells 115,000 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $10,097,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VSAT opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.98. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $97.31.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ViaSat by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ViaSat by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of ViaSat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.92 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ViaSat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/richard-a-baldridge-sells-115000-shares-of-viasat-inc-vsat-stock.html.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.