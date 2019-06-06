Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.88 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 84,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 295,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,215,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $26,912.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,788.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,208. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCS opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Steelcase from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steelcase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/rhumbline-advisers-has-1-88-million-position-in-steelcase-inc-scs.html.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.