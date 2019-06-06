Repligen (RGEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.55

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.55 and last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 34976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 14,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $867,616.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $1,580,895. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 141,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

