RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Monday. They set a “top pick” rating on the stock.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $20.06.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.