RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY) Downgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Monday. They set a “top pick” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $12.66 on Thursday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

