Relx’s (REL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,585 ($20.71) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,802.33 ($23.55).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,859 ($24.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,856.50 ($24.26).

In other news, insider Henry Udow sold 50,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total value of £894,117.29 ($1,168,322.61).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

