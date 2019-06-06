Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

Shares of BAC opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $265.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

