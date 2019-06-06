Regis Co. (RGS) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regis were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Regis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Regis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Regis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $737.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.60 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Regis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Regis in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

