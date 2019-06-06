RefToken (REF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. RefToken has a market capitalization of $277,415.00 and $4.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.85 or 0.09264404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00039062 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001686 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013458 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000569 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken (REF) is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

