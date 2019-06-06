ReddCoin Achieves Market Cap of $48.88 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $48.88 million and $831,881.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.01856312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00078052 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00327658 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006699 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008293 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, C-Patex, Bisq, YoBit, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.