Red Pulse Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Coinrail and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007706 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001130 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000392 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

