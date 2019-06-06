Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 22,050 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,050 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AT&T by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in AT&T by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $44.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

