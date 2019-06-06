Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN opened at $182.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $214.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $1,748,315.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,062 shares of company stock worth $2,544,079. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.69.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

