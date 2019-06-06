Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $152,227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 758,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,862,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 493,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

