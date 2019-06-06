RadNet (RDNT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RadNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.05. RadNet has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 11,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $170,104.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,556 shares of company stock worth $935,754. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

